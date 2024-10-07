Niger: Father Pier Luigi Maccalli - 'I Return Home After 6 Years Between Tears of Joy and Sadness'

Bomoanga — "The thread of my presence in Niger (of 11 uninterrupted years) was broken on September 17, 2018 with the kidnapping. Exactly six years later, I have finally returned to Niger", begins the moving report of Father Pier Luigi Maccalli, priest of the Society of African Missions (SMA), about his visit to Niger for the ordination of three priests from the parish of Bomoanga, from where he was kidnapped on September 17, 2018 (see Fides, 18/9/2018).

"My arrival in Niamey, on the evening of September 17, 2024, was preceded by heavy rain and tears that I could only hold back with difficulty. I was first greeted by the lights of the capital, which I could see from the window of the landing plane. They whispered to me a timid welcome that moved me deeply", says Father Gigi.

"Before dinner, my confrere Mauro Armanino told me: 'Welcome back to your home, Gigi. You have never been absent. Thank you for helping to keep heaven connected to earth, like the branches that defy the wind and the storm. And thank you for the silence you shared with us'. To make my stay in the city easier, the Bishop of Niamey, Djalwana Laurent Lompo, wanted me to be his guest. In the courtyard of the episcopal residence are the cathedral and a reception center. Here I was able to meet many old acquaintances and my close collaborators who knew of my arrival: the catechist Jean Baptiste, Valérie, Emmanuel... But the most moving encounter was with the people of Bomoanga and the surrounding area, who had come in large numbers for the ordination of the new priests from the Bomoanga parish. Hugs with everyone, handshakes and lots of photos/selfies to immortalize a long-awaited and hoped-for encounter. At the ordination mass on Saturday evening, September 21st, I was involved in the dance by the newly ordained priests themselves, who wanted to thank me for my presence and above all for the years of accompanying them on their youthful path," the missionary continued.

"The next day, at the first mass, I was able to address the new priests and the congregation directly," the missionary continued. "The homily was a mixture of memories, advice and gratitude. I spoke in parables and in the Gurmancema language to convey to everyone present my joy at this long-awaited return to my homeland. An African proverb says: 'C'est au bout de l'ancienne corde que l'on tisse la nouvelle - At the end of the old rope the new one is tied'. My return to the land of Niger on the anniversary of my kidnapping was a symbol and sign of continuity. Attending the ordination and the first Mass of Michel Wuoba and Felix Waali (assisted by Deacon Michel Ouliga, also from the Bomoanga parish) was for me the fulfillment of a dream. I ended my homily by recalling that at the inauguration of the new church in Bomoanga (January 2017) I had prophesied that the day I would see a young man from Bomoanga celebrating at the altar, I would say (like old Simeon in the temple): "Now let your servant go in peace, Lord". This word came true and far exceeded my expectations, because my eyes saw not one but three young men at the altar of the cathedral in Niamey, ready to serve the Gospel."

"After the celebrations and in the days that followed, many people wanted to meet me in person to tell me about themselves. Many were forced to leave their villages (due to insecurity or because they were directly threatened by new jihadists) and found themselves in the reception centres of Makalondi and Torodi. Life is hard and without prospects. They miss working in the fields, which is the main source of income for the family. They lack housing, food and money for their children's education. There is a lack of medicine. Although the aid provided by the diocesan Caritas, the state and humanitarian organizations has alleviated the urgent needs, the unrest concerns the future, which remains very dark. Insecurity on the streets and in the villages is increasing and there are repeated targeted attacks on places occupied by the military," reports Father Macalli.

"The local population (especially in Bomoanga) is caught between two fires: on the one hand, the attacks of the jihadists and on the other hand, the military, who distrust everyone and arrest people accused of collaborating with terrorism," he continues. "Among them are my catechist Robert and his brother: they have been in prison for months because they are related to a suspect. The joy of their return soon turned into bitterness and I still carry so much sadness in my heart. I confess that meeting so many loved ones who have lost weight and whose faces are marked by suffering has made me very sad."

"Before taking the plane back, I asked for a courtesy visit to the Italian embassy in Niamey," said the missionary. "The new ambassador and his head of security greeted me with (diplomatic) somewhat reproachful words... I immediately pointed out that I was a missionary back home to see my brothers, sisters and children. I reflected and took the necessary security precautions, but I wanted to return to Niger to give hope with my presence and my story of liberation to a population that is still suffering. A father does not abandon his loved ones, especially in uncertain times."

"Instead, I keep in my heart the farewell words of Bishop Laurent Lompo, who thanked me several times for this visit," he affirms. "I have the calm certainty that my return to Niger, albeit brief, and the words of exchange have given hope to an impoverished, sad and exhausted Church and population."

"The mission now continues for me in Benin, where I prepare young missionaries of the Society of African Missions, who will be sent to the peripheries of the world as a sign of hope and as artisans of peace," concluded Father Macalli, "The date of October 8, 2024 (4th anniversary of my release from hostage) renews in me the urgency of the mission: I am free to create peace. Too many words and images of violence and war continue to circulate in the media, destroying homes and relationships. Peace is unfortunately still a hostage to violence. What we need is a jolt of humanity based on dialogue and forgiveness. The mission is to humanize relationships. I commit myself to this mission and call upon all men and women of good will who care about peace."

Father Maccalli's report ends with thanks for the support and prayers of all and the wish for a good month of world mission.