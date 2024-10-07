East Africa: Police Rule Out Foul Play in Entebbe Couple That Drowned in Lake Victoria

7 October 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

Police's preliminary investigations have ruled out any foul play in the death of a couple that drowned in Lake Victoria in Entebbe.

Jude Ssentongo, 42 and his wife Edith Mirembe, 23 drowned on Wednesday and their bodies recovered near Nkumba Bukolwa village, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District.

Circumstances under which they drowned remained a mystery since the couple's clothes were found along the lakeshore and according to locals, they always went bathing in the lake.

However, according to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire preliminary investigations after retrieving the body have indicated there was no foul play in the drowning.

"Our preliminary investigations have found it was only a drowning as there were no physical injuries on the couple's bodies," Owoyesigyire said.

Police last week said the couple had gone to the lake shores to swim but never returned and only clothes and a piece of soap were recovered on the shores.

Speaking on Monday, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson said investigators are still scratching their heads as they try to find out how the drowning happened since it was in the evening without anyone noticing anything.

"We are waiting for the postmortem to clarify what happened but so far, the preliminary investigations have indicated that the couple had a lot of water in their lungs but there was no sign of any physically injuries on their bodies."

