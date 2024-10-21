Uganda: Unidentified Man Drowns in Kabale's River Rwabakazi

A body of an unidentified man has been retrieved from River Rwabakazi, Ihinoni village, Kyanamira sub-county in Kabale district.

Daniel Byamugisha , a worker at the farm of retired Bishop Rukirandeu stumbled upon the floating corpse while tending to animals at around 7:45 a.m on Saturday.

He alerted nearby residents to witness and potentially identify the body.

Despite efforts, the victim remained unidentified.

The Officer-in-Charge of Kyanamira Police post later joined the residents, but identification attempts proved futile.

He then contacted Kabale Police Station, prompting the District CID Officer to visit, process and document the scene.

The Kigezi police spokesperson Elly Maate stated that the body, bore no injuries, was clad in trousers and a Makerere University Law Society T-shirt.

Maate also urged anyone with a missing a loved one to visit Kabale Referral Hospital mortuary for identification and arrangement of a dignified burial.