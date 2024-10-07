Nigeria: Gunfire As Thugs Block Newly Sworn-in Rivers LGA Chairmen From Accessing Office

7 October 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Davies Iheamnachor

Heavy gunfire has been reported across several local government areas (LGAs) in Rivers State as armed thugs attempt to prevent newly sworn-in LGA chairmen from accessing their respective council offices.

Following the conclusion of the local government elections conducted by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) on Sunday, the state governor, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, swore in the 23 elected LGA chairmen.

In a related development, the Inspector General of Police, according to a statement from the state police command's Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, ordered police officers to vacate LGA premises across the state.

However, on Monday morning, reports emerged that a political group opposed to the outcome of the LGA elections had mobilized 20 youths per ward to block the newly elected chairmen and councilors from accessing their respective council secretariats.

As of press time, heavy gunfire has been reported at the Ikwerre LGA Secretariat in Isiokpo, the Khana LGA Secretariat in Bori, and other locations across the state.

