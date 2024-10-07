Kenyan lawmaker Mwengi Mutuse didn't say tabling impeachment motion against deputy president Gachagua has brought him endless trouble - graphic fabricated

IN SHORT: Kenyan legislator Mwengi Mutuse tabled an impeachment motion against Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua in parliament on 1 October 2024. But a graphic suggesting he regrets the action is fabricated.

A graphic making the rounds on social media in Kenya attributes a quote to Kenyan lawmaker Mwengi Mutuse.

In the quote, Mutuse appears to regret tabling an impeachment motion against Kenyan deputy president Rigathi Gachagua in parliament on 1 October, saying this has brought him misfortunes.

"I deeply regret my actions. Bringing that motion forward has brought me endless trouble, and now I feel like an enemy of the people. I can no longer move freely, and earlier this evening, I was even chased out of a hotel in town," the quote reads.

The graphic, dated 1 October, shows the logo and branding of Citizen Digital, the online news platform of Royal Media Services, one of Kenya's leading media companies.

Mutuse is the member of parliament (MP) for Kibwezi West constituency in Makueni county in southern Kenya.

The graphic comes just days after the MP tabled an impeachment motion against the deputy president. The motion is supported by MPs allied to president William Ruto. The MPs accuse Gachagua of undermining Ruto's government and want him out of office.

On 4 October, members of the public from all 47 counties in Kenya were invited to express their views regarding Gachagua's removal from office.

But did Mutuse say he regretted the actions and is the graphic legit? We checked.

Fake graphic

Citizen Digital usually posts its graphics on its verified social media accounts, including Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). Africa Check searched for the graphic on the accounts and came up empty.

We reached out to Citizen Digital and asked if the graphic originated from them. They confirmed that the graphic was not published by them. They also pointed out that they "do not use titles like 'Hon' in any of our work".

In the fake graphic, Mutuse is referred to as "Hon Mutuse", where "Hon" is short for "Honourable".

In his X account, Mutuse has posted the graphic with the word "fake" printed on it.

The graphic and the quote are fake and should be ignored.