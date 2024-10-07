Kenya: DP Gachagua Asks Kenyans to Remain United and Peaceful

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked Kenyans to remain united and peaceful as Parliament considers the impeachment proceedings against him starting Tuesday.

Speaking during Sunday service at the National Prayer Altar at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, the Deputy President said a political process should not cause tension and disharmony.

"I want to call upon the people of Kenya to remain peaceful and love one another. Despite all these happenings, the people of Kenya must remain peaceful, united and loving one another. Specifically, I want to appeal to our brothers in the Rift Valley - where we have many communities- to leave this contest to leaders. Our people must continue living together; they must continue doing business together. The politics of the day should not threaten peace in any way. Kenya is bigger than all of us," he said.

The Deputy President added that Kenya is founded on the rule of law and expressed faith in the Judiciary in promoting and protecting the constitution and the will of the people of Kenya.

Gachagua said the will of the people is supreme and Parliament must exercise the delegated power within the confines of the law.

"I appeal to our independent institutions to uphold the rule of law and to remain true to the Constitution so that we don't get to situations where we have a country that feels that the rule of the jungle is in application. So far, it is my observation that we have a very patriotic Judiciary, a Judiciary that upholds the supremacy of our Constitution," the Deputy President said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy President asked President William Ruto, Parliament and the people of Kenya to forgive him alongside his Spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi if they wronged anyone in the course of execution of their duties.

"In our zeal to work, in our commitment to work, probably, in one way or another, I may have wronged somebody, I want to say to my brother President William Ruto, please find it in your heart to forgive me. If my Spouse (Pastor Dorcas Rigathi), in her duties for the boychild and her programmes has wronged you in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive her," he said.

The Deputy President also extended his apology to the Members of Parliament and Kenyans.

"To our Members of Parliament; if in the course of duty through my utterances and action, I have, in one way or another, upset you or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me. If our brothers, who did not support the President and myself in my region (Mt Kenya) and Rift Valley, find that in appreciating our people, probably our utterances made you feel uncomfortable, we did not mean to offend you. We were simply appreciating the people who voted for us. If you feel that I rubbed you in the wrong way, please find it in your heart to forgive me. To the people of Kenya, in our service to the country, if there is anything I have done or said that you find unpalatable, that you find unacceptable, please find it in your heart to forgive me," the Deputy President said.