Africa: Afcon Qualifiers - Rohr Wary of Amavubi Threat

7 October 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Benin head coach Gernot Rohr has said that Rwanda poses an even more dangerous threat than before and his charges must be well equipped to face them in the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

The 'Cheetahs' host Amavubi at Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Friday, October 11, before playing the return leg at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on Tuesday, October 15.

Rohr admits that Rwanda's goalless draw with Nigeria, a country that beat his side 3-0, is a testament that Amavubi means business.

"Rwanda is a very good team so we must be careful. Their goalless draw with Nigeria is an evidence to what they can do, " he told the press.

"My focus is on the two games with Rwanda, we have to go all out."

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in the space of two years. Benin won two games including a forfeit while the other one ended in a draw.

The last time the two countries met was in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on June 6 when Dodo Dokou netted the only goal as Benin won 1-0 at Felix Houphouet-Boigny, their home turf since the country's stadiums don't meet standards enough to host international matches.

