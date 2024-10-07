Nigeria: Army Recruitment Commences - Requirements, Method of Application, Special Notice

The Nigerian Army has announced the commencement of the online registration for 88 Regular Recruit Intake Exercise for Trades/Non-Trades men and women for qualified candidates.

In an announcement, the Nigerian Army explained the requirements, application method, special notice, basic requirements, and guidelines.

They said the application is free for interested candidates. Applicants are to apply once, as multiple applications will lead to disqualification.

"Interested candidates are advised to log on to https://recruitment.army.mil.ng to complete online registration from 30 September to 8 November 2024," the notice stated.

Basic requirements

1. Applicants must be single, Nigerian citizens by birth, and possess a National Identity Card/NIN slip/BVN.

2. Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit in accordance with Nigerian Army Standards.

3. Applicants must be free of any criminal conviction by a court of law.

4. All applicants must possess at least a minimum of four passes including English Language in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB.

5. In addition to the above qualification, those applying as tradesmen/women must also possess TRADES TEST/CITY AND GUILD CERTIFICATE. Details are available on the website.

6. Applicants must possess a valid birth certificate endorsed by the National Population Commission, hospital, local government council, or age declaration.

7. An applicant must not be less than 18 years or older than 22 years for non-tradesmen and women, while tradesmen and women must not be more than 26 years as of 31st December 2024.

8. Applicants must not be less than 1.68 metres and 1.65 metres tall for male and female candidates respectively.

9. Applicants must possess a valid certificate of state of origin.

Special notes on documents submitted

Note that all documents will be verified from the appropriate issuing authorities. And all those with fake documents will be handed over to the police for prosecution.

Army recruitment method of application

*Apply online via the recruitment portal https://recruitment.army.mil.ng

*Log on to the above-mentioned link, using the username and password.

*Complete the application form, submit it online, and print a copy. Then, print and complete the Guarantor Form as appropriate.

* Ensure you bring duly signed copies of the application and guarantor forms to the designated state recruitment centres.

Screening requirements

* Candidates are to note that there will be no pre-selection Computer-Based Test, CBT.

* No special centre for recruitment.

* All screening of potential recruits will be conducted at the candidates' respective states of origin.

* Candidates are not to bring electronic or recording devices to the venue of the States Recruitment Exercise.

* Candidates must not have any bodily inscriptions or tattoos.

* Candidates must tender all original copies of educational certificates (Primary and Secondary).

* Candidates must not belong to any cult/society/fraternity.

* Any candidate who falsifies or forges his/her results and is discovered even during training at Depot Nigerian Army would be withdrawn from training.

* Candidates are advised in their own interest not to give any form of gratification or inducement to any person or group of persons to assist them in the recruitment exercise.

* Candidates are advised to come with their NIN slip.

* Candidates are advised to carefully study the instruction on the website or call the following support lines if in doubt: 07036499094 and 09041116433.

* Names of shortlisted candidates who would participate in the States recruitment exercise would be published on the Nigerian army website for the awareness of all candidates.

* Shortlisted candidates would be expected to report to their respective states of origin for the screening exercise from 5 - 19 December 2024.

