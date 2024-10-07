Nigeria: How States Are Managing the Devastating Effects of Flooding in Nigeria

Chuks Okocha explores how various Nigerian states are managing the devastating effects of flooding

State governors in Nigeria have ramped up efforts to manage the widespread flooding affecting many flood-prone regions. The flooding has caused significant damage, particularly in states along the Rivers Benue and Niger, impacting over 610,000 people, destroying key infrastructure, and heightening the risks of food insecurity and the spread of infectious diseases.

More than 225,000 people have been displaced, with 201 deaths reported in 15 of the country's 36 states. Approximately 300,000 hectares of farmland have been submerged. In Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State in the northeast, over 230,000 people have been affected by floods after a dam collapsed following heavy rainfall. This deluge has obstructed access to health facilities, schools, and markets.

The flooding in Maiduguri has impacted 14 health facilities, leading to outbreaks of acute watery diarrhea, malaria, and other water-borne diseases. Malnutrition is also a major concern.

Governors of the affected states, as expected, have risen to the challenge. The most recent example is Kogi State's response. The federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has provided support, including financial and logistical aid.

For instance, Kogi State Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo authorized the formation of a Flood Disaster Response Team in response to warnings that states along the Rivers Niger and Benue were at risk of flooding. This team will coordinate the state's flood response strategies and implement the State Action Plan on Flooding to minimize damage in communities along the rivers. Kogi, located at the confluence of these rivers, has a history of severe flooding. The team will be led by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Joel Salifu, and include officials from various ministries.

In Benue State, between September 4 and 9, 2024, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM), in collaboration with the Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BENSEMA), identified 22 locations affected by floods. Over 7,000 people in 1,089 households were displaced. While 23% of the affected houses are habitable but in need of repair, 13% are partially damaged, and 2% are completely destroyed. Crop farming, a key source of income, has been heavily impacted.

The Taraba State government has also responded to the risk of flooding, particularly with the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon. Governor Agbu Kefas announced the creation of a flood control team to manage emergency responses and prevent future disasters. He emphasized the need for long-term strategies, as outlined in the Taraba Development Master Plan 2023-2050.

In Kwara State, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) warned of impending floods in five local government areas: Pategi, Edu, Kaiama, Asa, and Baruten. NEMA called on the Kwara government to take proactive measures to mitigate the risk.

Similarly, in Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi states, local governments have started educating residents on how to prevent flooding. In Kebbi, local leaders have been involved in developing preventive strategies, including the clearing of drainage systems and encouraging tree planting to combat erosion. The state plans to plant one million trees to reduce flood risk.

Bashir Ahmad, director of information at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development in Zamfara, highlighted the government's collaboration with NiMet and other agencies to provide early warning systems and take preventive measures.

NEMA's Sokoto operation has also emphasized the need for early warnings and better preparedness in flood-prone areas. The agency has been working with stakeholders to ensure proactive responses to flooding risks.

NiMet previously predicted that states such as Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kebbi would experience early rainfall between June 20 and July 7, 2023, increasing the risk of flooding.

The federal government, through NEMA, has mounted a multi-sectoral emergency response in collaboration with local health authorities and international partners like WHO. In Jigawa, one of the worst-hit states, authorities have converted public buildings and schools into shelters and distributed essential supplies. WHO has provided Jigawa with medical kits and anti-malarial drugs, and similar support is being sent to Bauchi and Kogi.

Dr. Mohammed Kainuwa, the Commissioner of Health for Jigawa, expressed gratitude for WHO's contributions, noting that they would help protect vulnerable populations, including pregnant women and children.

NEMA spokesperson Manzo Ezekiel warned that the flooding could worsen as floodwaters move from northern states towards the central and southern regions of the country.

