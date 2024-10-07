Africa: Enyimba Drawn Against Egyptian Powerhouses in CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage

The People's Elephant will face a daunting task in Group D alongside defending champions Zamalek SC and Al Masry SC of Egypt, as well as Mozambican outfit A. Black Bulls.

Nigeria's Enyimba FC discovered their opponents for the CAF Confederation Cup group stage during Monday's draw, setting the stage for an exciting and challenging journey.

The People's Elephant will face a daunting task in Group D alongside defending champions Zamalek SC and Al Masry SC of Egypt, as well as Mozambican outfit A. Black Bulls.

Zamalek, the 2024 champions, will undoubtedly be Enyimba's toughest opponent, having defeated RS Berkane in the previous final.

Zamalek's experience and success in the competition will make them a formidable force in the group.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the schedule for the group stage, with six matchdays spread across November 2024 and January 2025.

Fixtures

The exact fixture details will be confirmed in due course, but the matchdays are as follows:

The group stage is scheduled to commence on 26-27 November with Matchday 1, followed by Matchday 2 on 6-8 December.

The subsequent matchdays will take place on 13-15 December (Matchday 3), 3-5 January 2025, (Matchday 4), 10-12 January, 2025 (Matchday 5), and finally, 17-19 January 2025 (Matchday 6).

Enyimba progressed to the group stage after defeating Burkina Faso's Etoile Filante 3-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

This victory marked a significant milestone for the Nigerian giants, who will now face stiff competition from their Group D opponents.

New mission

As Nigeria's most successful club, Enyimba boasts an impressive record, with eight Nigerian Premier League titles and two CAF Champions League victories.

However, they are yet to claim the CAF Confederation Cup, a feat they will be eager to achieve this season.

With this draw, Enyimba carries the nation's expectations as the only Nigerian club remaining on the continent this season.

Under the guidance of their youthful coach Yemi Olarenwaju, Enyimba will seek to navigate the challenging group stage and advance to the quarterfinals.

The top two teams from each group will qualify, setting the stage for an intense competition.

The CAF Confederation Cup is Africa's second-tier club competition, organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).