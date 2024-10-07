Ghana Earns $3.94 Billion From NTE in 2023

Ghana's Non-Traditional Exports (NTEs) recorded exponential growth in 2023, generating $3.944 billion in revenue.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Dr Afua Asabea Asare, disclosed this at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday.

She explained that the growth was largely due to the successful diversification of the country's non-traditional export commodities.

Dr Asabea Asare also noted that the NTEs sector, which focused mainly on agribusiness, manufacturing, and arts and crafts, now included the export of services.

She stated, "This represents an 11.75 per cent increase over 2022. Leading products contributing to these earnings include iron and steel, cocoa paste, cashew nuts, and shea oil, with iron and steel topping the list at $447.8 million."

According to her, the sector's continued expansion is driven by strategic interventions for capacity building and market development.

She said, "GEPA has implemented programs to support product development, market intelligence, and research to ensure exporters have the tools and knowledge to succeed on the global stage."

She added that GEPA's strategic interventions include the "Youth in Export" program, which is designed to attract young people to the export business.