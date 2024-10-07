Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Matchday 3 Fixtures and Timings

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, continues this week as 48 national teams across the continent gear up for another thrilling round of qualifying matches.

Matchday 3 of the qualifiers will take place from Thursday October 10 to October 12, 2024, with teams divided into 12 groups battling it out in a series of exciting encounters.

A total of 24 matches are scheduled as teams strive to secure their spots in Africa's premier football tournament.

The top two finishers in the eleven groups that do not include tournament hosts Morocco will earn qualification to the competition.

The qualifiers will determine the 24 teams that will compete in the 35th edition of Africa's biggest sporting spectacle, set to take place between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026.

Here's the full schedule for Matchday 3 of the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers (all times in GMT):

Thursday, October 10, 2024

13:00: Namibia vs Zimbabwe

16:00: Cape Verde vs Botswana

16:00: Congo DR vs Tanzania

16:00: Ghana vs Sudan

19:00: Algeria vs Togo

19:00: Burkina Faso vs Burundi

Friday, October 11, 2024

13:00: Eq Guinea v Liberia

13:00: Zambia v Chad

1300: Mozambique v Eswatini

14:00: Madagascar vs Gambia

16:00: Egypt v Mauritania

16:00: Nigeria v Libya

16:00: Benin v Rwanda

16:00: Cameroon v Kenya

16:00: Uganda v South Sudan

17:00: South Africa v Congo

19:00: Senegal v Malawi

19:00: Angola v Niger

19:00: Côte d'Ivoire v Sierra Leone

19:00: Mali v Guinea-Bissau

19:00: Tunisia v Comoros

19:00: Gabon v Lesotho

Saturday, October 12, 2024

16:00: Guinea vs Ethiopia

19:00: Morocco vs Central African Republic

CAFonline.com will bring you updates and results of the matches.