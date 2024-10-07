Africa: TotalEnergies Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Matchday 3 Fixtures and Timings

The road to the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, continues this week as 48 national teams across the continent gear up for another thrilling round of qualifying matches.
Matchday 3 of the qualifiers will take place from Thursday October 10 to October 12, 2024, with teams divided into 12 groups battling it out in a series of exciting encounters.
A total of 24 matches are scheduled as teams strive to secure their spots in Africa's premier football tournament.
The top two finishers in the eleven groups that do not include tournament hosts Morocco will earn qualification to the competition.
The qualifiers will determine the 24 teams that will compete in the 35th edition of Africa's biggest sporting spectacle, set to take place between December 21, 2025, and January 18, 2026.
Here's the full schedule for Matchday 3 of the AFCON 2025 Qualifiers (all times in GMT):
Thursday, October 10, 2024
- 13:00: Namibia vs Zimbabwe
- 16:00: Cape Verde vs Botswana
- 16:00: Congo DR vs Tanzania
- 16:00: Ghana vs Sudan
- 19:00: Algeria vs Togo
- 19:00: Burkina Faso vs Burundi
Friday, October 11, 2024
- 13:00: Eq Guinea v Liberia
- 13:00: Zambia v Chad
- 1300: Mozambique v Eswatini
- 14:00: Madagascar vs Gambia
- 16:00: Egypt v Mauritania
- 16:00: Nigeria v Libya
- 16:00: Benin v Rwanda
- 16:00: Cameroon v Kenya
- 16:00: Uganda v South Sudan
- 17:00: South Africa v Congo
- 19:00: Senegal v Malawi
- 19:00: Angola v Niger
- 19:00: Côte d'Ivoire v Sierra Leone
- 19:00: Mali v Guinea-Bissau
- 19:00: Tunisia v Comoros
- 19:00: Gabon v Lesotho
Saturday, October 12, 2024
- 16:00: Guinea vs Ethiopia
- 19:00: Morocco vs Central African Republic
CAFonline.com will bring you updates and results of the matches.