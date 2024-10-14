Nigeria/Libya: We're Making Plans to Fly Super Eagles Back Home - NFF Pulls Out of Libya Clash

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has pulled the Super Eagles out of Tuesday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya, following a frustrating 12-hour ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport.

The Nigerian delegation, en route to Benghazi for the crucial match, encountered unexpected difficulties when their chartered aircraft was diverted mid-flight to Al Abraq, a small airport primarily used for hajj operations.

Upon arrival, the team was left stranded without assistance from the Libyan Football Federation, which failed to arrange any transportation.

In a statement released on Monday, the NFF explained that the Super Eagles were stuck in the airport for over 12 hours, unable to reach their hotel in Benghazi, located three hours away.

The federation expressed deep frustration over the mishandling of the team and highlighted the lack of support from their Libyan counterparts.

The NFF also stated that the players have now decided to withdraw from playing the match, and that arrangements are being made to fly the team back to Nigeria.

The statement reads, "The delegation of Nigeria to Tuesday's 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya still remained at the Al Abraq Airport 12 hours after landing in Libya.

"The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport.

"We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations. Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.

"The NFF made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team, but the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft. Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home."

Vanguard News