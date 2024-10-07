Ethiopia: Samara University Reports Fissures, Structural Damage Following 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake

Samara University, Ethiopia
The earthquake struck the Awash Fentale district and surrounding areas on the night of October 6, 2024.
7 October 2024
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Samara University has reported that an earthquake, which struck the Awash Fentale district and surrounding areas on the night of 06 October 2024, caused structural damage to homes and ground fissures.

The earthquake, recorded at 8:10 PM, had a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale and was felt as far as Addis Abeba, according to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA). Samara University confirmed that the tremor resulted in damage to buildings and cracks in the ground in the affected areas.

In a statement shared on social media, the university noted that seismic activity in the Awash Fentale area has persisted for more than two weeks. The university's Geology Department has been conducting field assessments, particularly in Sabure Kebele, to evaluate the extent of the damage and raise awareness about safety measures.

During discussions with local residents, geologists from the university advised the community to avoid the mountainous regions around Fentale and areas near the Kesem Dam, warning of ongoing risks from further seismic activity.

International geological agencies, including the U.S. Geological Survey, have also monitored the recent earthquakes in the region, documenting the tremors, including the one recorded last night.

Residents in Addis Abeba also reported feeling the quake, with many taking to social media to share their experiences. Videos and posts showed people, particularly those living in condominiums, evacuating their buildings as a precaution during the tremor.

Samara University expressed concern over the ongoing seismic disturbances, highlighting the distress caused by the damage to homes in the area.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.