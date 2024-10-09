Ethiopia: Egypt Independent's Report of Earthquake Around GERD Baseless - Ethiopian Geological Institute

Addis Ababa, — The report spread by certain media outlets including 'Egypt Independent' misreporting that there may be an earthquake around the Ethiopia Grand Renaissance Dam (GERD) is completely wrong, the Ethiopian Geological Institute revealed.

The Institute revealed that there is no geological evidence that an earthquake might occur in the vicinity of the GERD.

Areas located across the world where rift valleys pass are prone to earthquakes.

Ethiopia is a country where the Rift Valley is located and has recorded many earthquakes in different eras,; however, the country has not suffered significant damage.

According to the Director General of the Ethiopian Geological Institute, Ijara Tesfaye, the recent earthquake that occurred in Ethiopia at a location known as Fental, some 150 KM from the Addis Ababa and recorded at 4.9 on the Richter scale is considered to be a minor earthquake.

Following this occurrence, certain media outlets, such as "Egypt Independent," spread false information implying that there is a risk of earthquake in the vicinity of the GERD.

The director general of the Ethiopian Geological Institute told ENA that the report circulated by these media outlets claiming that GERD is at risk of earthquake is a complete fabrication.

The Director General underscored that there is no study that shows that earthquakes occurring in the Rift Valley area can occur in other areas.

GERD is situated several kilometers away from the Rift Valley, he mentioned that during the construction of the project, a thorough study was carried out to assess the potential risks of earthquakes and other geological events.

The findings of study also indicate that GERD is not at risk of earthquakes and is located in a better location, Ijara noted.

According to him, there have been earthquakes in Ethiopia, particularly in the Rift Valley region; however, none has occurred close to GERD.

GERD is a project implemented with a thorough geological survey, he said that the information being circulated about earthquake risk is incorrect.

It has been common for some media outlets such as Egypt Independent to spread such baseless information on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.