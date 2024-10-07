Ghana: Work Together to Eradicate Illegal Mining - UNDP Resident Coordinator

The United Nations has called on Ghanaians to work together to eradicate illegal mining, which continues to wreak havoc on the environment, economy, and social fabric of the nation.

The UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Charles Abani, who made the call on behalf of the global body, stressed the detrimental effects of galamsey, including exacerbating poverty, damaging livelihoods, polluting the environment, negatively impacting health and water resources, disrupting peace, and fuelling illicit financial flows.

Mr Abani's call comes on the back of ongoing anti-galamsey protests against illegal mining, which has led to widespread public outcry.

In a statement issued in Accra on Friday, the UN Resident Coordinator for Ghana emphasised the importance of responsible mining and sustainable development, saying all stakeholders must work together for a common good.

He urged all protesters to maintain a peaceful and responsible approach and implored the police to uphold professionalism while protecting law and order and respecting human and civil rights.

In the statement sighted by The Ghanaian Times, the UN Resident Coordinator also appealed to leaders across various sectors of the country, including government, national institutions, political parties, traditional and religious institutions, civil society, and the private sector, to collaborate in addressing the challenges posed by illegal mining, stressing, that the severe consequences of unregulated mining extends beyond Ghana and was impacting the entire West African region.

Mr Abani further stressed the importance of peaceful demonstrations, urging protestors to remain calm and law-abiding while calling on the police to uphold professionalism in maintaining public order.

The United Nations also called for unity among all sectors of Ghanaian society to address the illegal mining crisis.

The UN statement reiterated its support for sustainable and environmentally friendly actions in line with its #PactfortheFuture initiative, which focuses on climate action, environmental protection, and the creation of a brighter future for generations yet unborn.

"The UN in Ghana supports all actions in line with the #PactfortheFuture--including sustainability, climate action, the environment, and pollution-- that secure a peaceful, brighter future for people, the planet, and generations yet unborn. This is our collective ambition," Mr Abani added.