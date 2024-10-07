Nigeria: Maiden African Mixed Team Table Tennis Tourney Serves Off Oct 31

6 October 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dotun Omisakin

The first African Mixed Team Table Tennis Open Championships is set to serve off from October 31 to November 2, 2024, at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Sports Hall, Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos.

The tournament sponsored by the SAIL Empowerment Foundation, is offering a total cash prize of N4m.

Organized under the auspices of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), said the tournament will feature at least 16 teams within and outside Nigeria, with each mixed team comprising two to three players of each gender.

The tournament Director Adesoji Tayo, stressed the importance of the event, noting significant interest from teams in Ghana, Togo, and Benin Republic.

"We are thrilled to be the first country to host a Mixed Team tournament in Africa. This demonstrates our leadership on the continent. The support from SAIL Empowerment Foundation highlights the popularity of table tennis and the dedication of the organizing team events.

"We are grateful that our sport is attracting more supporters outside the sports industry, thanks to the involvement of SAIL Empowerment Foundation.

"We anticipate an exciting event based on the feedback from teams and players. This is another step in empowering our youth and engaging them in meaningful sporting activities. We look forward to an explosive event and hope to discover new talents like Quadri Aruna," he said.

The Chief Impact Officer of SAIL Empowerment Foundation, Deji Abisola added that the foundation is focused on human capital development.

"We are also committed to developing our youth in sports by identifying and nurturing talents to achieve global recognition," he said.

