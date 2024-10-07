Nigeria: Nottingham Forest Boss Wants Aina to Remain in Club

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has expressed his desire to see Ola Aina remain in the club.

Aina signed a one-year contract extension this summer which will expire at the end of the season.

The Tricky Trees are yet to open talks with the Nigeria international over an extension.

There are are reports the Premier League club will offer the Nigeria international a new four-year contract.

Santo is pushing for a new contract for the former Chelsea player.

"Ola Aina has been exceptional since joining us, we're eager to secure his future with the club." he said in his pre-match press briefing.

The 27-year-old joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer last summer.

He has scored once in 28 league appearances for the Forest since his arrival at the club.

