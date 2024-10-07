Nigeria: Bbnaija 9 - Kellyrae, Wanni Inch Closer to N100m Prize

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu and Nafisat Abdulrahman

Victoria of the former SHATORIA Duo and Onyeka of the defunct CHEKAS, have been evicted from the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, themed 'No Loose Guard' on the grand finale day, on Sunday night.

With their eviction one after the other, one of the remaining two finalists - including Kellyrae and Wanni, now stands a chance to win the N100million grand prize in a moment from now.

The introvert 25-year-old Victoria got into the show with her friend Shaun, who was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Wanni.

Victoria disclosed that she had a soft spot for fellow housemate Ozee of the Mbadiwe Twins, sparking a controversial love triangle that involved Onyeka.

For her part, Onyeka got into the show with her sister Chizoba, who got into a relationship with Ben of the former BETA Duo while in the House.

Onyeka, who was dubbed 'Queen of Gossipers' by fellow housemates, had several backslashes and clashes with former housemates Victoria and Kassia.

A lawyer by training, she the first solo head of House after the dissolution of pairs and was known for her controversial love triangle with Ozee.

She revealed after her eviction on Sunday that she would love to exploit directing movies and making hair products.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.