Nigeria: Bbnaija 9 - Kellyrae, Wanni Inch Closer to N100m Prize

Victoria of the former SHATORIA Duo and Onyeka of the defunct CHEKAS, have been evicted from the ninth season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, themed 'No Loose Guard' on the grand finale day, on Sunday night.

With their eviction one after the other, one of the remaining two finalists - including Kellyrae and Wanni, now stands a chance to win the N100million grand prize in a moment from now.

The introvert 25-year-old Victoria got into the show with her friend Shaun, who was in a romantic relationship with fellow housemate Wanni.

Victoria disclosed that she had a soft spot for fellow housemate Ozee of the Mbadiwe Twins, sparking a controversial love triangle that involved Onyeka.

For her part, Onyeka got into the show with her sister Chizoba, who got into a relationship with Ben of the former BETA Duo while in the House.

Onyeka, who was dubbed 'Queen of Gossipers' by fellow housemates, had several backslashes and clashes with former housemates Victoria and Kassia.

A lawyer by training, she the first solo head of House after the dissolution of pairs and was known for her controversial love triangle with Ozee.

She revealed after her eviction on Sunday that she would love to exploit directing movies and making hair products.