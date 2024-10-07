Nigeria: NPFL - Abia Warriors in Enugu to Beat Rangers - Imama

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Abia Warriors technical adviser, Imama Amapakabo says his team is battle ready for the oriental derby against Rangers.

The Umuahia club will be guests of Rangers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on Sunday.

Amapakabo guided Rangers to win the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title in 2016.

The former Super Eagles assistant coach is however ready to put friendship aside and help Abia Warriors secure maximum points against his former club.

"We have been able to look at the things we need to work on; we've worked very hard.

"We've been able to put a victory under our belt, and we are going to go to Enugu, there will be three points in the sky for all of us to fight for, and I believe it's going to be an exciting game," he told the club's media.

The gaffer also reiterated his intention to recover lost points.

"I go to play every game with victory in mind. Let's look at it that I've lost three points at home so, I need to recover it at a certain point in time somewhere," he added.

