Nigeria: Obi-Martin Signs Manchester United Contract

Chido Obi-Martin has finally signed his contract with Manchester United after leaving Arsenal.

The youngster decided to leave Arsenal after his schoolboy terms expired.

United swooped and landed Obi-Martin, who will turn 17 years old in November. According to X account '@MUFC_Youth', Obi-Martin on Friday signed his contract with United and an official announcement of his signing is not too far off.

An announcement from United is now due to confirm the 16 year-old's signing.

The young forward scored 10 goals in one game for Arsenal's U-16 side in a 14-3 demolition of Liverpool back in October 2023.

He netted seven times for the U-18s in a 9-0 thrashing of Norwich City.