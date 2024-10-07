Nigeria: NFF Proposes N19.76bn Budget for 2025

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved its 2025 budget proposal amounting to the sum of N17.6 billion.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the NFF's Annual General Meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

Their resolutions reads in part: "The Congress lauded the efforts of Nigeria's national teams, especially the Super Eagles for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations' silver-medal feat and the Super Falcons for their participation in the Women's Olympic Football Tournament after 16 years.

"The Congress emphasized the need for the NFF Executive committee to prioritize grassroots football and talent discovery nationwide, in alignment with FIFA's vision for global football growth. It committed to backing initiatives that promote infrastructural development, refereeing capacity enhancement (especially for the young talents) and coaching courses.

"The Congress approved a one-year extension to the tenure of PricewaterhouseCoopes as the NFF's external auditors.

"The Congress commended the progress made in the various leagues and urged the league bodies, referees' Association and Football Associations in the States and the FCT to enhance officiating standards to foster a vibrant and competitive league system.

"The Congress called on state governments to improve football infrastructure in their States."