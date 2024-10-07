Kenya: DP Gachagua to Defend Himself in Parliament Against Impeachment Allegations

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
7 October 2024
Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has confirmed that he will appear in Parliament on Tuesday to defend himself against impeachment allegations.

Gachagua, addressing a news conference from his official Karen residence, described the accusations as "outrageous" and vowed to clear his name during the hearing with MPs.

The impeachment motion, tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, accuses Gachagua of gross misconduct, violations of the Constitution, and breaches of both Kenyan and international law.

The case has generated significant public interest, with many waiting to see how the proceedings unfold.

Gachagua expressed confidence in the legal process and reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Kenya. "I will be in Parliament tomorrow to set the record straight," he said, urging calm as the situation develops.

Developing story....

