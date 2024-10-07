Kenya: DP Gachagua to Hold News Conference Ahead of Impeachment Hearing

Nairobi — Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is set to address the media on Monday night from his official residence in Karen, ahead of Tuesday's impeachment hearing in the National Assembly.

The historic hearing has sparked significant attention as Gachagua faces allegations that could impact his political career because he can not hold public office-elected or appointive - if impeached.

His office said the press briefing would provide him an opportunity to clarify his position and respond to the ongoing political turmoil.

On Sunday, the Deputy President sought forgiveness from Kenyans and President William Ruto amid mounting pressure from lawmakers pursuing his impeachment.

Speaking at a prayer meeting at his residence, Gachagua expressed confidence in the judiciary, calling Kenya a "country of the rule of law." He urged Kenyans to remain peaceful regardless of the outcome of ongoing political events.

"I have faith in our judiciary. We have competent men and women who I believe will uphold the Constitution, protect it, and safeguard the will of the people," Gachagua stated. He also called for unity and peace among Kenyans amid current political challenges.

Addressing MPs, Gachagua apologized for any offense he may have caused. "To the MPs, if through our utterances and actions we have upset or wronged you, find it in your heart to forgive me. To the people of Kenya, if I did anything unacceptable, forgive me," he pleaded.

The Deputy President also sought forgiveness from Ruto, saying, "I want to ask my brother Ruto that if I have wronged him in any way, please find it in your heart to forgive me. If my spouse and her programme have wronged you, forgive her."

Ruto has never commented on Gachagua's impeachment even after he accused him of being the mastermind of the ouster.

Gachagua noted that the National Prayer Altar at his home was the same place where he prayed during the Supreme Court hearings in September 2022, when the Opposition challenged Ruto's electoral victory.

"As I sat here, I realized that history is repeating itself. We were once again in this very spot during the Supreme Court's challenge of our President's victory. We gathered here for prayers, and with God's help, we emerged successfully," he remarked.

His comments come as 291 lawmakers have rallied behind an impeachment motion, accusing him of several constitutional violations. Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse, who tabled the motion, outlined 11 charges, including gross violations of the Constitution, misconduct, and breaches of Kenyan law, international law, and the Leadership and Integrity Act.

Mutuse accused Gachagua of excluding segments of Kenya's population from public service appointments and equitable resource allocation. The motion also claims Gachagua has amassed Sh5.2 billion since taking office in 2022, an amount allegedly incompatible with his known income.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula confirmed that the motion, which requires the support of at least 117 MPs, has been received.

It is understood that Gachagua has assembled a legal team of 20 advocates, including senior counsels, to represent him in Parliament and the courts as he prepares for a high-stakes impeachment battle.

With the debate on his potential removal from office set to commence on Tuesday, Gachagua's legal team, headed by lawyer Paul Muite, is gearing up to counter the eleven impeachment allegations against him.

