Nigeria: FG Commends Mbah On Primary Healthcare, Says Enugu Well Ahead

as Enugu recruits 2,200 healthcare workers

The Federal Government has commended the transformation of primary healthcare in Enugu State by the Governor Peter Mbah Administration, saying the state was well ahead in repositioning that layer of the healthcare system.

The commendation was given at the weekend by the Executive Director, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, NHCDA, Dr. Muyi Aina, during a working visit to Governor Mbah at the Government House, Enugu.

"Enugu people are happy with you. The Federal Government is happy with you too for a number of reasons. When we came up, we said we want to revitalise our primary healthcare centres across the country. You got ahead of us. The news we are getting is extremely encouraging and that is one of the reasons why this is the first stop. This is my first visit to any state.

"You have gone ahead of us to commence the construction of 260 new health facilities. That is no mean feat. You have not just talked about it, you have actually completed some. You have awarded contracts for all. It is indeed a great honour and privilege to be here today given all of these strides.

"Beyond what I have just said, you have also focused on health workers, which is another big thing. You know that there is a shortage of health workers in the health sector broadly, but also in the primary healthcare system specifically. You are recruiting health workers of different cadres. You should be congratulated for this.

"We are also aware and we want to thank you because you are one governor, who is prompt to his counterpart-funding responsibility when there is funding needed for health activities and for health campaigns. I have never had to call you to plead to release funding," he stated.

Dr. Aina said given the strides, the FG was going to support the state with N254m to help revitialise existing facilities to complement the new ones being constructed by the Governor Mbah Administration.

"Encouraged by all of these strides you are making, I would like to also tell you that Enugu State will benefit from the ongoing revitalisation of PHCs. We have completed the assessment of 253 facilities here and from what we found, there are quite a bit of gaps and we also stepped up.

"About 162 of them have the number of skilled birth attendants that you need to fully operate. Also, some of them need staff accommodation. We are going to support you.

"The sum of N254million has already been earmarked as part of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund that you will use to revitalise some of these facilities. We have over twenty that we will also be revitalising for the state to support your efforts."

He added that the agency was ready to collaborate with the state in the area of training of manpower and replacement of obsolete cold chain infrastructure, among others.

Responding, Governor Mbah welcomed the support, noting that FG's effort to reposition the education system was in sync with his administration's priorities.

"We identified primary healthcare as one of those critical subsectors that we need to address. When we went out there to campaign in our various communities, there was hardly anyone that did not raise the issue of access to healthcare facility.

"We saw that with the state of the infrastructure we have and we are working on improving them. But we also saw the need to build brand new facilities. We are doing 260 Level 2 PHCs. But we are also more intrested in the equipment or facilities. In each Type 2 PHC we are doing currently also has a staff quarters to ensure a round the clock access to healthcare in these villages and rural areas. It was critical to us.

"But we know that 260 will not cut it for us. So, that is why the announcement you made here about the FG working with us to revamp some of the existing PHCs that may be reviveable excites us so much."

The governor said the government was recruiting 2,200 health workers to address the deficits in the healthcare space in the state.

"Even though what you may notice is our recruitment of 450 health workers, but the approval is actually 2,200. We did the analysis and the data we saw on pregnant women that have no access to healthcare personnel at delivery was scary. We knew we needed to ramp up very quickly," Governor Mbah stated.