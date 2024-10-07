Nigeria: Healthy Eating Without the Obsession

In the age of diet trends and wellness fads, many of us have developed an unhealthy fixation on food whether it's counting calories, analysing every meal for its "superfood" content, or feeling guilt over indulging in a favourite dish. While being health-conscious is important, healthy eating shouldn't feel like a chore or cause anxiety. Instead, it should be an enjoyable part of life that nourishes both your body and mind.

Healthy eating without obsession is about finding balance, embracing the cultural richness of food, and cultivating mindfulness in your eating habits. It's about understanding that no single meal defines your health journey rather, it's the choices you make over time that matter most.





For many, the idea of eating healthy immediately triggers thoughts of strict diets, deprivation, or only eating "clean" foods. However, this kind of restrictive approach can be unsustainable and lead to feelings of failure when rules are broken. Obsessive behaviors around food, such as labeling certain foods as "good" or "bad," can lead to an unhealthy relationship with eating and, ultimately, cause more harm than good.

Instead of approaching food with fear or guilt, it's important to focus on:

Nourishment over numbers: Stop focusing solely on calories and start thinking about the quality of the food you're eating. Whole foods, such as vegetables, fruits, lean proteins, and whole grains, naturally offer the nutrients your body needs to thrive.

Enjoyment over restrictions: Eating should bring joy, whether it's a family meal or a solo treat. By choosing foods you genuinely enjoy, you're more likely to stick to healthier habits in the long run.

Flexibility over rigidity: Your eating habits should accommodate the ebb and flow of life. There's no need for perfection. Some days you might eat more indulgent foods, and that's okay. What's most important is balance across days, weeks, and months.

Embracing Nigerian Cuisine for a Balanced Diet

Nigeria boasts an incredibly rich and diverse culinary tradition that can serve as the foundation for a healthy lifestyle. Nigerian meals are often plant-based and include vibrant vegetables, fresh fish, lean meats, and legumes--making it easy to craft nutritious meals without overthinking every detail.

Here are some key elements of Nigerian cuisine that support a balanced and healthy diet:

Leafy greens: Staples like spinach, ugu (pumpkin leaves), bitterleaf, and ewedu (jute leaves) are packed with nutrients like iron, calcium, and antioxidants. They provide fiber, aid digestion, and help fight inflammation.

Whole grains and starchy vegetables: Nigerian meals often feature healthy starches such as yam, sweet potatoes, and unripe plantains. These foods are great sources of complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly and sustain fullness for longer periods.

Fresh fish and lean proteins: Dishes with fish like mackerel, tilapia, and catfish provide lean protein and heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids. Protein supports muscle repair and immune function, while omega-3s promote brain and heart health.

Nigerian Recipe: Vegetable And Fish Stew

This vegetable and fish stew is not only packed with flavor but also offers a rich array of nutrients, thanks to the variety of vegetables and fish used. It's a well-balanced meal that can easily be adapted to suit your taste, and it's free from unnecessary processed ingredients, aligning with the philosophy of healthy eating without obsession.

Ingredients:

2 medium-sized fresh fish (mackerel or tilapia)

2 cups spinach (washed and chopped)

1 cup ugu leaves (pumpkin leaves)

1 large onion (chopped)

2 fresh tomatoes (blended)

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 red bell pepper (blended)

1 scotch bonnet pepper (optional, for spice)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon palm oil (rich in vitamins A and E)

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 teaspoon crayfish (ground)

Salt and seasoning to taste

Cooking Instructions:

1.Clean the fish thoroughly, season with salt and a bit of seasoning cube, and set aside.

2.Heat the palm oil and vegetable oil together in a large pot. Add the chopped onions and garlic, and fry until the onions turn golden brown.

3. Stir in the blended tomatoes, red bell pepper, and tomato paste. Allow the mixture to cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning and to remove the raw taste of the tomatoes.

4. Place the seasoned fish gently into the tomato mixture, making sure they are well coated. Cover the pot and let the fish cook for about 10 minutes. Turn the fish halfway through for even cooking.

5.Once the fish is nearly cooked, stir in the chopped spinach, ugu leaves, and ground crayfish. Cover the pot again and allow the stew to simmer for another 5 minutes, ensuring the vegetables remain tender but still vibrant.

6.Adjust the seasoning to taste by adding more salt, pepper, or seasoning cubes as needed. Serve hot with boiled yam, plantains, or rice for a complete meal.

Nutritional Value:

Mackerel: Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health, reduce inflammation, and improve brain function. It's also an excellent source of vitamin D and high-quality protein.

Spinach and Ugu Leaves: Loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, and iron. These greens support vision, boost immunity, and enhance energy levels by improving oxygen circulation in the blood.

Tomatoes: Contain lycopene, an antioxidant that helps protect the heart and reduce the risk of certain cancers. Tomatoes are also rich in vitamin C, which promotes skin health and enhances the immune system.

Palm Oil: A natural source of vitamin E and antioxidants, palm oil can support skin health, promote eye health, and act as an anti-inflammatory. However, moderation is key due to its high-calorie content.

Garlic and Onions: Known for their immune-boosting and anti-inflammatory properties, these ingredients can lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed regularly.

Remember, food is fuel, but it's also an experience one that should be savored, not feared. Let's redefine healthy eating as a journey of balance, where there's room for both nutrition and pleasure at the table.

Happy Eating!