Nigeria: Celebrating Independence Day 2024

As the sun rose over Abuja on October 1, 2024, Nigeria ushered in its 64th year of independence with a display of pageantry that would make even the most cynical observer pause. The air was thick with nostalgia, hope, and the unmistakable scent of political theatre.

President Bola Tinubu kicked off the festivities with his nationwide broadcast. One can only imagine the wordsmithing that went into crafting a speech meant to inspire a nation grappling with a myriad of challenges. Did it strike the right chord? Well, that's a question best left to the 200 million-plus Nigerians.

The main event, held at the forecourt of the State House, was a veritable who's who of Nigerian politics and power. Ministers, dignitaries, and diplomats descended upon the venue like eager students on the first day of school, each vying for the best view of the proceedings. One couldn't help but wonder if the same enthusiasm would be applied to tackling the nation's problems once the cameras stopped rolling.

The "One Nigeria unity fabric" was the fashion statement of the day, worn by guests and ministers alike.

It's a lovely sentiment, isn't it? Unity in fabric, if not always in purpose. One can't help but ponder how many of these same individuals, draped in the colours of togetherness, will return to their offices to play the age-old game of regional and ethnic politics.

The arrival of the service chiefs, the chief justice of Nigeria, and the leadership of the National Assembly was met with a "general welcome salute."

Vice President Kashim Shettima and his wife made their entrance in pristine white, a colour choice that surely wasn't lost on those versed in the symbolism of Nigerian politics. White for purity? For a new beginning?

And then, the main event. President Tinubu's arrival at 10:06 am was nothing short of cinematic. Flanked by Scottish-dressed guard boys. He swept in wearing his signature "cap".

The military drills, parades, and change of guards that followed were impressive displays of precision and discipline. If only such coordination could be applied to our infrastructure projects or economic policies, one muses.

The cultural displays from the six geo-political zones were a highlight, showcasing Nigeria's rich diversity. It's a beautiful reminder of what makes this nation unique - and also what makes governing it so complex. Unity in diversity is our strength, they say, but it's also been our Achilles heel in many ways.

President Tinubu's signing of the anniversary register, releasing of pigeons, and cutting of the cake were the cherries on top of this ceremonial sundae. One can't help but wonder if the pigeons, symbols of peace and freedom, knew more about the state of the nation than they let on as they took flight.

The theme of this year's celebration - "Reflecting on the past, inspiring the future" - is poignant. Reflection is indeed necessary, but one hopes it goes deeper than the surface-level pageantry we witnessed. After 64 years of independence, it's high time we moved beyond inspiring speeches and colourful displays to tangible progress that impacts the lives of ordinary Nigerians.

As the dignitaries filed out, one couldn't help but feel a mix of emotions. Pride in how far we've come, certainly. Hope for where we might go, absolutely. But also a nagging sense that we've seen this all before.

Sixty-four years is more than enough time for a nation to find its footing. As we march towards our 65th year, let's hope that the reflection promised in this year's theme leads to real inspiration - and more importantly, to action. Because while pomp and pageantry are well and good, it's progress that will truly give Nigerians something to celebrate.

For now, as the echoes of the national anthem fade and the last of the anniversary cake is consumed, we're left with the same questions we ask every year: What's next, Nigeria? And more importantly, when will the promises of independence truly be fulfilled for all?