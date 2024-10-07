Nigeria: Stakeholders Urge Govt to Expand Access to Contraception, Reproductive Health Services

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

In commemoration of World Contraception Day 2024, stakeholders in Nigeria have called for increased government funding and expanded access to reproductive health services to ensure women across the country can exercise their right to family planning.

The stakeholders, at the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) Summit 1.0, organised by the Media Health and Rights Initiative of Nigeria, in Abuja, discussed pressing issues related to contraception, maternal health, and reproductive rights.

The summit, themed "A Choice for All: Freedom to Plan, Power to Choose," brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and civil society organisations to address the critical challenges facing Nigeria's reproductive health system.

During the summit, the national president of the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria, Prof. Rosemary Ogu, emphasised the need for increased government funding to improve access to contraception and free pregnancy care for women, particularly those in rural areas.

