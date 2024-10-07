Nigeria: FG Allocates N254m to Enhance Primary Healthcare in Enugu

6 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering primary healthcare in Enugu State, announcing a substantial allocation of N254 million.

Executive Director of National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA),

Dr Muyi Aina, said this in a statement he signed in Abuja yesterday.

Aina said the declaration was made during his courtesy visit to Enugu State Gov. Peter Mbah, highlighting the state's proactive implementation of the federal government's health policies.

He commended Enugu State for successfully recruiting 450 health workers and constructing 260 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across wards.

He said, "Investing in primary healthcare is vital for improving health outcomes, especially in rural communities where access to services is limited."

He said the agency was focusing on revitalising PHC facilities, providing direct facility financing, and re-training over 3,000 health workers.

He urged the state government to integrate casual health workers into the formal system to ensure a stable and skilled workforce which, he said, was crucial for sustaining progress in healthcare delivery.

He said that NPHCDA and Enugu State government worked together to enhance primary healthcare infrastructure and services.

