Nigeria: Kaduna Electoral Body Screens 79 Chairmanship Candidates for Oct 19 Polls

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KAD-SIECOM) has screened 79 candidates for chairmanship positions ahead of the state's local government elections scheduled for October 19.

The candidates, representing 10 political parties, will compete for leadership positions across the LGAs in the state.

KAD-SIECOM's Commissioner for Public Affairs and Information, Prof. Joseph Gambo, disclosed this to Daily Trust on Monday.

He confirmed that 79 chairmanship candidates from parties including APGA, APC, PDP, NNPP, PRP, LP, YPP, ADC, ZLP, and AA had successfully passed the screening process.

However, Professor Gambo noted that the exact number of candidates running for councillorship positions is yet to be confirmed due to the high volume of submissions. "The compilation of councillorship candidates is still ongoing," he added.

As for the election timeline, Gambo emphasised that KAD-SIECOM is adhering strictly to the schedule it announced to the public on July 15, 2024.

"We have followed the election timetable closely without missing any activity. This ensures that the elections will proceed as planned on October 19," he said.

He further assured all political parties that the commission would maintain a level playing field throughout the election process, ensuring fairness and transparency.