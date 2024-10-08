Nigeria: HIV - USAID Provides Health Insurance to 1,201 Orphans, Women in Bauchi

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) through its Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award & (ICHSSA-4) project has provided the sum of over N10.8 million paid as health insurance premiums for 1,201 beneficiaries to support Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC) and their families, to mitigate the impact of HIV and other drivers of vulnerability in Bauchi State.

The agency in partnership with the Bauchi State Contributory Health Management Agency, and the Bauchi State Ministry of Women Affairs, Child Development and Social Welfare also offered a Cash Transfer Scheme to 1,503 women and children receiving the sum of N20,000 each amounting to a total over N30 million.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony of the Integrated Child Health and Social Services Award & (ICHSSA-4) project beneficiaries held in Bauchi, Chief of Party for the USAID-funded ICHSSA-4 project, Dr Joseph Inyang, said that the ICHSSA-4 project, a five-year initiative (2019-2024), is implemented by Pro-Health International as the lead organisation, with Catholic Relief Services serving as a technical partner.

Inyang said, "This programme, integrating health insurance and cash transfers, is crucial for enhancing the well-being of children and families in Bauchi State. By offering a safety net and promoting economic resilience, we are laying the foundation for long-term financial independence for vulnerable households."

Inyang explained that the project seeks to mitigate the impact of HIV and other drivers of vulnerability in Bauchi and five other states: Adamawa, Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, "These programmes are designed to uplift the lives of vulnerable children and their families by offering sustainable economic opportunities and a range of integrated services.

"Our mission is to collaborate closely with state governments and local organizations to provide high-quality, comprehensive services to those in urgent need. By working together, we are empowering every child to reach their full potential ensuring they stay healthy, pursue their education, and grow up in safe, stable environments," Inyang added.

Wife of Bauchi State governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed said that the projects represent a significant stride towards fostering positive change and empowerment within the communities.

Represented by the Commissioner of Women Affairs, Child Development and Social Welfare, Zainab Babba Takko, the First Lady said, "To the 1,503 of the Cash Transfer Scheme and Health Insurance Scheme recipients, your lives are on the brink of a positive transformation. This support is a testament to the belief in your potential, resilience, and ability to shape a brighter future. Today's event signifies not only financial assistance but also the unlocking of doors to opportunities, nurturing talents, and fostering sustainable growth."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, appreciated the health insurance and start-up kits distribution under the USAID Integrated Child Health and Social Services Project, saying, "This initiative marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to support vulnerable households, particularly those affected by HIV in Bauchi State."

Jatau added that, "The vocational skills training and start-up kits that will accompany this health insurance are equally vital. It represents an opportunity for self-sufficiency and resilience, enabling individuals to create sustainable livelihoods."