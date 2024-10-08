Nigeria: Federal Govt Awards Contract for Completion of Katsina-Kano Road

The federal government has awarded a contract for the completion of the Kano-Gidan Mutum Daya-Kankia-Charanchi-Katsina road.

The project aimed at improving infrastructure and connectivity in Katsina State.

Katsina State governor Umaru Radda revealed this while officially launching the distribution of 21,924 bags of rice as part of the federal government's food security initiative in the state.

He also announced the re-awarding of the Mararabar Kankara-Dutsin-ma road project to a more competent company after it had previously been revoked. This development is expected to address long-standing transportation challenges faced by residents in these areas.

Speaking on the rice distribution initiative, the governor said it aims to alleviate the economic hardships currently faced by citizens, prioritising vulnerable groups, including women and youth, at both the ward and local government levels.

Adding that the effort is part of the FG,'s ongoing commitment to ensuring food security and supporting communities in need.

Ibrahim Kabir Masari, Chairman of the distribution committee and Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, highlighted that this initiative is in line with the Federal Government's dedication to rebuilding the nation's future and providing relief to its citizens.

Also, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, noted that this palliative measure aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's "Renewed Hope" agenda.

He praised Governor Radda for his unwavering support for the state's vulnerable populations during these challenging economic times.