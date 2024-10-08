Nigeria: Governor Ododo Approves N72, 500 Minimum Wage for Kogi Workers

8 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ayobami Omole

Kogi State governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has approved N72,500 Minimum Wage for Kogi Civil Servants with immediate effect.

The governor also suspended the tax burden on the approved sum for one year.

Governor Ododo made this known during the unavailing of the minimum wage after signing the agreement.

Governor Ododo said the new minimum wage should take immediate effect to enable the wage to cope with the current situation in the country.

The chairman Minimum Wage Committee, Mr Elijah Evenemi said the agreement on the minimum wage is not a victory for any political party but for the good of the masses.

He appreciated the governor for giving the committee free hand to operate and achieve a common goal.

