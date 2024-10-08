Ethiopia: Taye Atske Sellasie Sworn in As Ethiopia's New President, Succeeding Sahle-Work Zewde

Nairobi — Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Sellasie, was sworn in on Monday as the new President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE).

The inauguration took place during a joint session of the FDRE House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation.

Sellasie succeeds Sahle-Work Zewde, who made history in 2018 as Ethiopia's first female president.

During the ceremony, Zewde symbolically handed over the Constitution to Sellasie before departing the parliament building.

This transition comes just two days after Zewde expressed her frustrations over unspecified matters. In a post on X, she wrote, "When a person feels trapped and has no way out, silence often becomes their only refuge. Silence is my answer. I tried it for a year."

The Ethiopian presidency is primarily a ceremonial role, with executive authority residing in the Council of Ministers, led by the Prime Minister.

Presidents are elected by the Federal Parliamentary Assembly for a six-year term.