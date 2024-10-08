Ethiopia: Taye Atske Sellasie Sworn in As Ethiopia's New President, Succeeding Sahle-Work Zewde

Evan Schneider / UN Photo
(file photo)
7 October 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Sellasie, was sworn in on Monday as the new President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE).

The inauguration took place during a joint session of the FDRE House of Peoples' Representatives and the House of Federation.

Sellasie succeeds Sahle-Work Zewde, who made history in 2018 as Ethiopia's first female president.

During the ceremony, Zewde symbolically handed over the Constitution to Sellasie before departing the parliament building.

This transition comes just two days after Zewde expressed her frustrations over unspecified matters. In a post on X, she wrote, "When a person feels trapped and has no way out, silence often becomes their only refuge. Silence is my answer. I tried it for a year."

The Ethiopian presidency is primarily a ceremonial role, with executive authority residing in the Council of Ministers, led by the Prime Minister.

Presidents are elected by the Federal Parliamentary Assembly for a six-year term.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.