Ethiopia: Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie Appointed As Ethiopia's New President

7 October 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

Ethiopia has officially appointed Ambassador Taye Atske-Selassie as the country's new President. The announcement came during the 4th-year opening ceremony of the 6th House of People's Representatives and the 4th House of Federation joint session today.

Ambassador Taye steps into the role following the conclusion of President Sahle-Work Zewde's six-year term as the nation's first female president. Known for his extensive diplomatic experience, Ambassador Taye has served as Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, a position he held prior to his recent appointment.

In his first official act, Ambassador Taye took the oath of office in front of both legislative bodies. The transition of power has been a smooth and collaborative effort between him and the outgoing President Sahle-Work, ensuring continuity in the nation's leadership.

Ambassador Taye's diplomatic expertise is expected to play a key role in guiding Ethiopia forward.

