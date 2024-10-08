Ethiopia: Ambassador Taye Sworn in As President

Taye Atske-Selassie Amde was sworn in as the President of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia yesterday.

It was leant that the 6th and the 4th tenure joint opening session of the House of People's Representatives (HoPR) and the House of Federation (HoF) approved Taye, as the country's president with 5 abstains and majority votes.

During the swearing in ceremony, the outgoing President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde handed over the Constitution to the incoming Head of State.

Prior to the endorsement of Ambassador Taye's appointment as a new president HoPR speaker Tagesse Chafo read out the biography of Amb.Taye Atske-Selassie as follows;

Ambssodor Amb.Taye Atske-Selassie was born in Debark, North Gondar zone of Amhara state. He obtained his first degree from Addis Ababa University in Political Science and International Relations.

He received post-graduation from Addis Ababa University and Lancaster University in England in Political Science International Relations, and Strategic Studies.

The newly elected president also attended short-term international relations and political science trainings and courses in different countries.

In his early career, President Taye has served as a consultant at the European Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the head of the Western Europe Department, the Acting Director of Information, as a consultant at the Federal Embassy in Stockholm and as a consultant at the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington.

He was appointed as Ethiopia's Consul General in Los Angeles with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. Afterwards, he served as Director General of European and American Affairs, and Minister of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

He has served as Ethiopia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Egypt and Ethiopia's Permanent Envoy to the United Nations in New York.

Upon his return from his diplomatic missions abroad, he became the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor with the Rank of Minister on January 20, 2023.

Earlier to his election as the new President of the country , Taye served as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia since February 8, 2024, succeeding Demeke Mekonnen upon the latter's resignation on 26 January.