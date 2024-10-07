Addis Abeba — In his first speech as Ethiopia's newly appointed President, Taye Atske Selassie emphasized the need to ensure, from now on, that "the monopoly of violence" belongs solely to "the government and its security apparatuses."

Taye's appointment was approved today in a joint session of the House of People's Representatives (HoPR) and the House of Federation (HoF), replacing the former president Sahle-Work Zewde.

Born in Debarq, in the Amhara region, Taye studied Political Science, International Relations, and Strategic Studies at Addis Ababa University and Lancaster University.

Before his appointment, he served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and held ambassadorial roles, including Permanent Representative to the UN and ambassador to Egypt.

In his address, Taye outlined the government's commitment to maintaining "constitutional order" and ensuring the "safety and security" of the nation's citizens.

He called for unity among the Ethiopian people, stating, "When peace is built in Ethiopia, everyone must contribute," and emphasized that achieving a "multinational Ethiopia" requires collective effort.

Taye highlighted ongoing government efforts across sectors, including the work of the National Dialogue Commission and its consultation forums, which he said would play a "significant role in the nation-building process."

He affirmed that "all doors to peace remain widely open" and that the government is open to peaceful dialogue "whether with individuals or groups."

However, he cautioned that any attempt to "achieve political goals through force" would not be tolerated, stating that the government had "already given too much time."

The new president also stressed that legal measures would be taken against those who "weaken the age-old ties" between Ethiopians through hate speech, violence, and other actions.

The transition from former President Sahle-Work Zewde has been marked by public speculation over her future.

Recently, Sahle-Work posted on her X account, quoting Mahmoud Ahmed's song "Silence is My Answer," stating, "When a person feels sad and broken, when he has no place to go, silence is his only hope."

This post, along with reports suggesting her resignation could come as early as this week, has sparked debates about her future and the reasons behind her decision to step down.

Although many anticipated a formal farewell speech from the outgoing president today, none was given, and the joint session ended with the approval of Taye as the new president.