Nigeria: Hajj - NAHCON to Refund Money to 95,000 Pilgrims

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that it would refund SR150 (N64,679) each to 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims who participated in the 2023 Hajj exercise.

NAHCON's Commissioner of Operations, Anofi Olanrewaju-Elegushi, disclosed this in a statement by the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Fatima Usara, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi explained that the refund is for services not rendered by the Saudi Hajj Ministry at Masha'ir during the last Hajj.

"All 95,000 Nigerian pilgrims that travelled for Hajj in 2023 from both states and private operators are to receive SR150 each (one hundred and fifty Saudi Riyals) as refund," he said.

He disclosed that NAHCON has already started working towards making the payments

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi also provided some updates on issues concerning refunds requested by Private Tour Operators, (PTOs).

He said one of the decision reached during the tour was that instead of 20 lead companies earlier slated to spearhead the conduct of 2025 Hajj from the private sector, the number has been reduced to 10 by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah (MoHU).

He added that "the ministry has stipulated that each company must register minimum of 2,000 pilgrims to be considered for Hajj visa approval."

Refund claims

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi further clarified that contrary to claims that NAHCON owes PTOs N17 billion from the 2024 Hajj caution deposit of N25m, it received only N2 billion, 750million from 110 companies that registered for the 2024 Hajj.

"The amount included a roll-over of N1billion, 250m from the previous year. From the amount, 30 companies requested for refunds amounting to N750m which has been paid. The balance still in the custody of the Commission accruing to undecided PTOs is N750m," he said.

On the 2022 refund, Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi said the Commission is still awaiting details.

He, however, revealed that details have emerged only for PTOs that camped on Field Office 18 in 2022.

:They are to collectively receive SR62, 602 (sixty-two thousand six hundred and two thousand Saudi Riyals) as refund for poor feeding in the Masha'ir" the statement said.

Bank Guarantee

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi also informed the PTO members that NAHCON's EXCO has approved the option of honouring Bank Guarantee as payment of N40 million Caution Deposit for the 2025 Hajj.

" In view of the above, any operator who wishes to make the payment through Bank Guarantee but has already made a cash deposit is invited to request for collection of the earlier deposit in order to present the Bank Guarantee.

"The registration deadline was extended to 11:59 p.m. Friday 11th October to accommodate registration through the Bank Guarantee or cash deposit. We advised that due to time and procedural constraints, members wishing to take the Bank Guarantee option can raise a Bank Draft of the Caution Deposit amount and retrieve it after the Bank Guarantee is ready.

"The retrieval can be done even after deadline of registration

The commissioner expressed concern over time limitation.

Exchange rate for 2025

Mr Olanrewaju-Elegushi also confirmed that there will be no concessionary exchange rate from government for the 2025 Hajj exercise.

" It was confirmed that for the 2025 Hajj, there will be no concessionary exchange rate from the government for Hajj fare payment for pilgrims whether under state or private Hajj operators.

"As part of efforts to curtail hitches for the 2025 Hajj and current Umrah operations, relevant officers of the commission under the Acting Chairman, along with selected members of the PTOs, will visit Saudi Arabia to seek a headway in contentious issues such as trapped IBAN deposits, unexplained refunds and limited number of Umrah visa," the commissioner added.