Nigeria: Malnutrition - Govt, CAN, World Bank Unite to Save 11m Nigerian Children

To address Nigeria's malnutrition crisis, the federal government, Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and World Bank have partnered to launch a nationwide intervention.

The collaboration is designed to support 11 million Nigerian children suffering from malnutrition, focusing on pregnant women, adolescent girls, and children under five in 11 high-burden states.

The partnership was officially launched at the Faith Actors Workshop/Public Sensitization Lecture on Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRIN), held in Abuja yesterday.

The workshop gathered stakeholders, including faith leaders, healthcare professionals, and government officials, to discuss strategies for improving nutritional outcomes.

According to President of CAN, Archbishop (Dr.) Daniel Okoh, Nigeria faces significant malnutrition challenges, with one in three children under five affected.

Represented by Rev. (Mrs) Uzoaku Williams, CAN's Assistant General Secretary, Okoh emphasized that inadequate nutrition could lead to numerous health issues, particularly among vulnerable populations, such as children, women, and the elderly.

She highlighted the need to challenge cultural and societal norms hindering proper nutrition.

The CAN President stated, "Nutrition is not merely a matter of sustenance; it is foundational to human development and societal progress. We are all aware that inadequate nutrition can lead to a myriad of health issues, particularly among our vulnerable populations--children, women, and even the elderly.

"Today's workshop is timely, and as faith leaders, it gives us the opportunity to remind ourselves of the need to accelerate nutrition in Nigeria and challenge certain norms. Cultural, societal, and religious norms have shaped our behaviors over the years, and we have come to accept them as normal.

"Pregnant mothers need attention. Nursing mothers need attention. Young children need attention. What they eat and the environment they grow up in will influence who they become in the future. Oftentimes, nursing mothers are not given attention in social places or workplaces."

Even in some daycares, including those owned by churches like ours, attention is lacking."

ANRIN's Project Manager, Social and Behaviour Change, SBC, Through Faith Leaders Programme, Mr. Bako Kantiok, explained that the project would increase access to quality nutrition services, targeting 11 states with high malnutrition rates.

"We are particularly concerned with issues like low birth weight, improper feeding, and lack of exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months.

"Some challenges we face include socio-cultural practices that hinder proper nutrition for babies and pregnant mothers. For instance, certain cultural beliefs discourage exclusive breastfeeding for six months or proper feeding practices for newborns."

"Maintaining good hygiene for both mother and child is also crucial for optimal health. These issues have been researched, and we are working to address them," he stated."Prophet Commodore Abimbola Ayuba, retd, CAN's National Director, Directorate of National Issues and Social Welfare, highlighted the project's objective to include increase in the utilization of quality nutrition services for pregnant and lactating women, adolescent girls, and children under five.

With Nigeria ranking 11th globally in child malnutrition, this partnership is seen as crucial for improving nutrition outcomes and boosting national development.

Details of the project's implementation and progress are expected to be shared in the coming months.