Nigeria: Super Eagles Will Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gusau Insists

8 October 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will still qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a poor start.

The Eagles have only recorded three points from four games, drawing three and losing one game.

After four games in the qualifiers, the Eagles are in fifth position.

Despite the poor start in the qualifiers, Gusau is confident the Eagles will still secure the ticket.

"I have much confidence we will qualify for the next World Cup in 2026," Gusau said while outlining his achievements as NFF president. "I know we have a very bad start, having just three points from four matches. But if you look at the momentum now there is a level of progress.

"Everybody knows what is at stake and we are surely going to do our best to support the team. We have just started our qualifiers for the next Nations Cup in Morocco 2025 and by the grace of God that would be our breakthrough to winning our fourth AFCON title.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.