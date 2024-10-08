Gambia: Are the Gabece Results a Fair Indication of the Quality of Education in the Schools?

8 October 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

No yardstick has been established to gauge the performance of schools in the grade 9 exams in The Gambia. The indication is that assessment of the performance of schools depends entirely on weighing the performance of students from the respective schools.

This year 'private schools' which include mission schools that do not receive subvention from government appear to be on top of the list in performance. In short, the first ten in performance regarding the upper basic school leaving certificate exams are 'private schools'. Seven of them are non-subvented mission schools and two private schools and one municipal school.

This is a cause for concern.

Further investigation is necessary in order to determine whether assessing the performance of the best student is the key to determine whether the schools not on top of the list are underperforming.

 

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.