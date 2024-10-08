Liberia: Ex-Senator Jallah Critiques Boakai's 'Scattered Priorities

Monrovia — Former Gbarpolu County Senator, Armah Zolu Jallah, has urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and his Unity Party administration to avoid focusing on what he terms 'scattered priorities' to align Liberia with other developed African countries.

Jallah, also a former Pro-tempore of the Liberian Senate, called on President Boakai to see the growth and development of the country as a process that requires tackling one priority at a time to accelerate Liberia's progress - Africa's oldest republic.

He voiced this national call recently during his live radio appearance on Prime FM in Monrovia, noting that the country continues to experience slow development, including economic growth, because the national government has not prioritized dealing with its competing priorities sequentially.

"If President Boakai and his government can work to make Liberia self-sufficient in our staple food, let him achieve that," Mr. Jallah said. He further added, "We are spread all over the place; the revenue envelope is thin, and we are making no serious impact in any area because we have scattered priorities."

The former lawmaker emphasized that if education is a major priority for the Unity Party administration, the Liberian leader should focus on advancing the education system to a level comparable to that of Zimbabwe, Rwanda, or other African countries that are making significant strides in quality education.

"Take, for example, Rwanda. We are leaving Liberia now and going to Rwanda, but they had a more deadly civil war than us, and now Rwanda is referred to as the Singapore of Africa," Mr. Jallah stressed.

He described it as both shameful and disgraceful for Liberians to always have to fly to neighboring African nations, especially Ghana, to seek advanced medical attention, stressing that this has not served as a wake-up call for the Liberian government to properly and urgently address the same services that are advanced in other countries.

"Isn't it a shame to all of us? It's a disgrace. Ghanaians used to come here when some of us were younger, but according to information, they used to stand in line to buy bread. This is the Ghana we now visit for medical services and care, so what's wrong with Liberia here?" Mr. Jallah emphasized.

Furthermore, the former Senate Pro-tempore admonished the Boakai-Koung regime to empower the private sector in the country to bring economic stability to citizens nationwide. "We have to strengthen the private sector. We can't make the government the major engine of employment," he stated.

He believes that strengthening the private sector will create more job opportunities for Liberians, while the national government plays a regulatory role. Mr. Jallah wants the president to run a small and efficient government but foster a large economy. "Run an economy that has the capacity to provide employment for the majority of the citizens who have the skills and are able and willing to work."