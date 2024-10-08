Liberia: Purupeh Farm Wants Govt Invest More in Value Addition

Liberia's agriculture has experienced growth over the years, but the limited capacity of many agribusinesses to promote value addition is impeding the incomes of many smallholder farmers.

To help address the gap, particularly within the cassava and vegetable value chains, Purukpeh Agriculture Farm, a local farming organization has embarked on promoting value addition and marketing.

Purukpeh, which means in the Kpelleh language as an 'end to hunger', is a local NGO established by former LBS Director, Estelle Liberty Kemoh.

Mrs. Kemoh who has transitioned to agriculture leaving broadcasting believes that priority to value addition will not only restore the hope of farmers for the market but serve as a conduit to create export opportunities for SMEs.

Speaking during a two-day workshop organized to train the staff of her organization, Kemoh said that she initiated the project to get heavily involved in adding value to cassava and plantain products.

According to her, the training of more people in value addition and marketing is crucial for ensuring high-quality production and for unlocking untapped potential.

She said that her organization is working to explore and adopt new and innovative methods that aim to raise the status of agricultural food processing.

"Our experience has shown that with concerted efforts, the vast untapped agricultural resources of our country are essential for sustained economic growth and development," she said.

Kemoh explained that even in the face of numerous challenges, the country is uniquely suited for the growth of food production and processing.

She called on the government to create an enabling environment that will make SMEs leverage opportunities to improve.

"This is why this workshop is important to effectively position us to add the needed value to our agro produce as well as essential marketing and production skills in meeting the growing market demands of customers in the competitive food market," she stated.

Kemoh expressed her appreciation to the partners for helping her to impart knowledge to the staff.

Meanwhile, about 20 individuals benefited from the two-day capacity-building workshop. The staff was trained in an introduction to cassava and processing, hygiene and best practices, introduction to marketing and branding among others.

Speaking at the workshop was also Deputy Minister for Small Business Administration at the Ministry of Commerce, Benedict A. Dolo, who said that the issue of capacity building for SMEs is crucial for the development of the Liberian economy.

He said the Ministry is therefore working to ensure that SMEs access finance through commercial banks.

According to him, the government of Liberia has made available US$ 6 million that will be channeled through the banks for SMEs to access at a very low interest rate.

"This intervention will help derisk financial constraints facing many SMEs so as to improve their businesses," he said.