The Computer Scientist aims to break a 41-year-old unbroken Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model set by Irish models Robert Brown and Lorraine McCourt on 21 September 1983.

Ayelabola Ololade, a University of Lagos undergraduate, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by completing a 130-km catwalk at the UNILAG indoor sports centre.

Ms Ololade reached this milestone between 1 October and 5 by completing 2,058 laps, covering a total distance of 130.62km.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to reflect on her challenges while attempting the milestone. She expressed gratitude to her parents and everyone who supported her journey in her post.

She wrote, "I did it, everyone, my record is set. There were difficulties, but I stood through it; there were pains, but I refused to cower".

Her impressive track record as a freelance model and voice-over artist, including her titles as the 2021 Most Beautiful Campus Queen, Face of Akoka, and Unique Queen, is a source of pride for her and her supporters.

Guinness World Records has not publicly confirmed or acknowledged her feat as of press time.