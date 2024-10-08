Nigeria: Guinness World Record - UNILAG Undergraduate Completes 130km Catwalk

7 October 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Augustine Abu

The Computer Scientist aims to break a 41-year-old unbroken Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model set by Irish models Robert Brown and Lorraine McCourt on 21 September 1983.

Ayelabola Ololade, a University of Lagos undergraduate, has accomplished an extraordinary feat by completing a 130-km catwalk at the UNILAG indoor sports centre.

Ms Ololade reached this milestone between 1 October and 5 by completing 2,058 laps, covering a total distance of 130.62km.

The Computer Scientist aims to break a 41-year-old unbroken Guinness World Record for the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model set by Irish models Robert Brown and Lorraine McCourt on 21 September 1983.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram page to reflect on her challenges while attempting the milestone. She expressed gratitude to her parents and everyone who supported her journey in her post.

She wrote, "I did it, everyone, my record is set. There were difficulties, but I stood through it; there were pains, but I refused to cower".

View this post on InstagramA post shared by Ayelabola Ololade (@thelade_wonder)

Her impressive track record as a freelance model and voice-over artist, including her titles as the 2021 Most Beautiful Campus Queen, Face of Akoka, and Unique Queen, is a source of pride for her and her supporters.

Guinness World Records has not publicly confirmed or acknowledged her feat as of press time.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.