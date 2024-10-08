Nigeria: Govt Advocates Multi-Faceted Approach in Tackling Violence Against Children

Abuja — The Federal Government has again advocated a multi-faceted approach in tackling rising incidences of violence against children in the country.

To this end, the government has charged individuals, organizations and relevant agencies to intensify their commitment towards the protection of the most vulnerable and thereby create a world where all children can thrive and be supported to reach their full potential.

This charge was given by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF) and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs Beatrice Jeddy-Agba.

She spoke in Abuja on Monday, while delivering a keynote address at a two-day stakeholder's forum on ending violence against children in Nigeria.

"Ending violence against children requires a multifaceted approach with concerted and intentional efforts of all stakeholders, institutions and development partners, particularly those invested in developing and implementing government policies, to embark on initiatives and institutionalise mechanisms to address the scourge.

"By working together with a common goal, governments, organizations, communities, and individuals can build a safer world for our children and end the scourge of violence against children in our communities and nation, while also ensuring that children who suffer from violence are given the necessary physical and mental support they require to be rehabilitated," she said.

Jeddy-Agba expressed regrets that while the Childs Right Act/Laws guarantees respect for the dignity of the child and stipulates that children shall not be subjected to physical, mental or emotional abuse, she noted that only a fraction of children whose rights are violated come forward to seek redress or have access to justice which will enable them seek redress.

Going forward, the Permanent Secretary pledged the ministry's desire to continue to partner with UNICEF, other donor agencies, as well as respective heads of courts with a view to developing capacity of judges and magistrates on the implementation and enforcement of the Child Rights Act, especially in the area of the effective use of family Court Rules and Procedures.

In her goodwill message, the Child Protection Manager, UNICEF, Mona Aika, commended the ministry for leading the conversation.

Aika, who described as alarming a data indicating that six out 10 children experienced physical, sexual violence etc before attaining 18 years, added: "Worst still, they do not receive the help they require."

The Speaker, FCT Children Parliament, Waziri Rahama Yarada, urged all stakeholders at the meeting to help stem the menace, assuring them that the parliament would be presenting a Charter of Demand before the end of the programme.

In a welcome, the Director, Administration of Criminal Justice and Reforms Department, Mrs Leticia Ayoola-Daniels, who stated that the gathering was not only of professionals and advocates, called for action and collective responsibility in protecting and safeguarding the welfare and the interest of the most vulnerable members of the society.

"It is an opportunity for us to review the progress we have made, to identify the obstacles that remain on our path and draw a strategy towards surmounting the obstacles," she said.