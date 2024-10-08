Nigeria: Kano's Ado Gwanja Sings for the Ladies

When Afropop visited Kano, Nigeria, in 2017, we met an ambitious, English-speaking student named Umar Musa Ali. He has since expressed keen interest in reporting to us about musical happenings in a region we rarely hear from. Recently, Umar interviewed a popular local singer named Ado Gwanja, celebrated in Kano as a "women's singer." If you listen to our program Hip Deep in Northern Nigeria, you will get a sense of the unique challenges popular entertainers face in this deeply conservative Muslim milieu, where artists are subject to strict censorship. We asked Umar to try to understand what it means to be a "women's singer" in northern Nigeria's Hausa society. Umar interviewed Gwanja in Hausa and translated their conversation into English. Here's how it went down.

Umar Ali: Peace be upon you!

Ado Gwanja: Peace be upon you, too!

Could you please introduce yourself?

First of all, I am a singer. Initially, I started my business by selling tea, where I was helping my father who was the first GADAGI Tea seller here in Kano at Kofar Wambai. He passed away some years back. Our tea was unique. Especially the women of Kano used to drink it. It also used to be supplied to other states and even outside the country, due to the blessing the Almighty Allah showered upon the business. I did my primary and secondary schools here in Kano. I was not able to build on my father's business though, so I ended up being a singer, and also a businessman."

What is the title of your first song?

Hmm! I, myself can't recall my first song. But I can remember the title of one song called "Jarin Gawasa," and the lyrics go like this:

"Da jarin gawasa nake son hada kudin aure ka ajiye gawasa, kaje gida a yi maka aure." [With the wealth of "gawasa" (a fruit that looks like a small apple), I want to get married. I want to drop gawasa" (the fruit) and go home to get married.]

This is my first popular song, and after this one, there were many. I have composed as many songs as possible, but only the people can say they love one song more than the rest.

How did you find yourself in this business of singing? Is it easy or difficult?

When I started, I found it very simple and easy, but the major problem has been acceptance by the public. I suffered a lot before I succeeded, but I now thank almighty Allah because I have achieved my goals!

Why are you regarded as a women's singer?

Because my songs give more priority to women. I compose my songs for women only, unless in some circumstances, when the need arises. For example, I have composed songs for emirs, politicians, and so on. I also do it for myself!

Why do you choose women as your main target audience?

Because, even those who sing for the men, when they compose a song, any person whose name is mentioned in the song becomes much happier when women appreciate the song, because his aim is to impress them. Women are the backbones of ceremonies. That is why I choose them as my targets. By the way, before, I used to produce songs talking about love as everyone does nowadays. But when I observed that the "love singers" were many, I just decided to change the style by only targeting the female gender. I might be the only singer who has developed interest in targeting the female gender, and I am lucky enough to be accepted by them.

Are you proud of being a women's singer?

Of course I am. I am proud of where I have found myself because it is my destiny from the almighty, Allah. I couldn't change it. Everyone has their own destiny and no one can change theirs.

What challenges have you been facing in the community?

The challenges! Whoever lives in the Hausa community must face challenges, because it is a very complicated community. But, despite all those challenges, I endeavor to manage the situation by trying to let the Hausa community know the value of their people. Of course, there are challenges, but also there are successes, in as much as there is a blessing from Allah in the business. Everyone in this business wants to be a celebrity, but to me, even if I have not yet had the opportunity to become one, I can say that I consider myself as a middle-class person. Through my music, I am able to cover my basic needs in life, such as food, clothes, residence, vehicle as well as the family. so I have to thank the Almighty Allah!

What answer do you give to the people who criticize you?"

It's only one answer. All over the world, whenever someone insults you and you keep your mouth shut, it serves as an answer to him. Whoever throws a stone at you, they expect your retaliation. If you ignore them, they will change their mind. But if your attitude is always retaliation to people, indirectly, you are increasing the number of your enemies. Although, life couldn't be possible without enemies, right?

Thank you very much indeed for speaking to me.

It's indeed my pleasure Umar. All the best with your projects.