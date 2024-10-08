Ghana: National Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy Launched

Ghana's National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) aimed at addressing the increasing cybersecurity threats arising from the nation's rapid digital transformation has been launched in Accra.

The revised policy represents a strategic response to both existing and anticipated cyber threats that could undermine Ghana's gains in digitalisation and provides clear focus and direction to guide the development of Ghana's cybersecurity over the next five years.

The policy is hinged across five critical pillars namely Legal Measures, Technical Measures, Organisational Measures, Capacity Building, and Cooperation.

Unveiling the policy at the 2024 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra last Friday, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, described the policy as a landmark achievement critical to Ghana's Cybersecurity development.

Related Articles

Addressing the invited dignitaries, the minister underscored the fact that cyber threats were global in nature and their manifestations localised with Ghana not immune to such threats.

She added that the existential dangers posed by cyber-attacks had led to the recognition of the need for a national strategy to prevent potential attacks whenever possible, and to prepare for eventual incidents should they occur.

"Our world today has changed, with digitalisation presenting both opportunities and risks to individuals, businesses, societies, and nations. The growing dependency on networks and digital systems for socio-economic development has attracted the attention of malicious actors, who seek to undermine the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of these infrastructures," Mrs Ursula Owusu-stated.

On that score, the minister averred that the adoption of the NCPS itself represented a strategic response to both existing and anticipated cyber threats that could undermine Ghana's gains in digitalisation.

She indicated that the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), as the national agency responsible for cybersecurity matters in the country, acknowledges its lead role in implementing the NCPS but added that the multi-dimensional nature of cybersecurity required a multi-sectoral response.

She added that the collective responsibility needed to implement the national strategy was enshrined in the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). She cited the role of public sector institutions through the Joint Cybersecurity Committee (JCC) and the creation of the Industry Forum, serving as essential vehicles for the collaboration of all stakeholders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our goal of preventing cyber-attacks against Ghana's digital infrastructure is shared; we each have differentiated responsibilities reflective of our mandates as public sector agencies and private sector actors," the minister emphasised.

The Director-General of the CSA, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, whose office superintend over the successful review of the NCPS, intimated that government served as an enabler for cybersecurity development, adding that the policy represented a vital intervention to guide the actions and thinking of all stakeholders as they worked to minimise risks and secure the benefits of a trusted digital environment for businesses, children and the state.

"As the CSA looks forward to collaborating with implementing partners, the vision remains clear: to achieve a secure and resilient digital ecosystem for the benefit of everyone," he added.

It is consistent with the International Telecommunication Union's Global Cybersecurity Agenda guideline for cybersecurity development which aimed at enhancing confidence, trust, and security in the ICT architecture of ITU member countries, including Ghana.