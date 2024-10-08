Ghana: Election 2024 - We Never Promised to Release Provisional Voters Register in a Week - EC

"Nowhere in her statement did the Chairperson indicate that the revised PVR would be made available within a week."

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied reports that it resolved to release a revised version of the 2024 voter register within a week after the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) held on Tuesday, October 1.

EC, in a statement dated October 8 and signed by its Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, disagreed with claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that the election management body promised to make the revised register available after it met with all political parties contesting in the December 7 polls.

NDC, after last Tuesday's IPAC meeting, announced that "the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC has deliberated and decided to accept the EC's promise to release to political parties, the corrected/updated version of the 2024 Provisional Voters Register for scrutiny within one week."

But the EC on Tuesday, clarified that its chairperson, Jean Mensa, rather said it "would provide the Political Parties with the revised PVR and upload it online within two (2) weeks or earlier. Nowhere in her statement did the Chairperson indicate that the revised PVR would be made available within a week."

Below is EC's full statement.

RE: REVISED PROVISIONAL VOTERS REGISTER TO BE RELEASED WITHIN TWO WEEKS.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has taken note of a statement by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to the effect that the EC promised to make the revised Provisional Voters Register (PVR) available to the Political Parties within a week of the IPAC meeting as follows:

"the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC has deliberated and decided to accept the EC's promise to release to political parties, the corrected/updated version of the 2024 Provisional Voters Register for scrutiny within one week."

For the records, the Chairperson of the EC indicated during the televised IPAC meeting that the Commission would provide the Political Parties with the revised PVR and upload it online within two (2) weeks or earlier.

