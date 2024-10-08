Nigeria: Court Softens Bail Conditions Imposed On Defendants in #endbadgovernance Protest Trial

The defendants have struggled since last to meet the bail conditions set by the trial court where they face baffling treason charges in connection with the August #EndBadGovernance protest.

Four individuals detained on treason charges related to the #EndBadGovernance protest have received some relief after struggling for weeks to meet the stringent bail conditions set by the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Monday, ruling on a request from their lawyers, the court reduced their bail bond from N10 million to N5 million each, significantly improving their chances for an expedited release from custody.

Suleiman Yakubu, Buhari Lawal, Bashir Bello (Murtala), and Abdulsalam Zubairu were arraigned alongside six co-defendants on 2 September on treason charges in connection with the August protest.

The trial judge, Emeka Nwite, granted all 10 defendants bail on 11 September on conditions requiring each of them to present one surety with landed property worth N10 million in Abuja.

Mr Nwite ordered their remand in the Nigeria Correction Centre in Kuje, Abuja, pending when they would meet the bail conditions.

While six others - Nurudeen Khamis, Michael Adaramoye, also known as Lenin, Adeyemi Abayomi, Opaluwa Eleojo, Angel Innocent,and Mosiu Sadiq - have since fulfilled the bail conditions and subsequently released from detention, the four others have not been unsuccessful in their search for suitable sureties.

At Monday's hearing, defence lawyers appealed to the judge to soften the stringent bail terms.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Granting their request, the judge, Mr Nwite, reduced the N10 million bail bond to N5 million bail each, with one surety each. The judge said the surety for each of the defendants must be their close relatives -- specifically a father or mother, or another blood relation residing within the jurisdiction if neither parent is available.

The judge also extended a similar gesture to a defendant standing a separate trial in connection with the #EndBadGovernance protest, Daniel Akande.

The 10 defendants are facing six counts of treason, conspiracy to commit a felony, inciting mutiny, and attempting to destabilise Nigeria.

The police accused them of conspiring with a British socialist Andrew Wynne, also known as Drew Povey, to topple President Bola Tinubu's administration.

They are accused of attempting to force their way into the seat of power, burning down a police station, and injuring officers. The Federal Government also claims they incited the public against the government and destroyed public properties, including a police station, the High Court complex, and National Communications Commission facilities.

Mr Wynne and the defendants have all denied the charges.

Some of the defendants asserted rights to engage in peaceful demonstrations, while some claimed they did not take part in the protest.

The defendants, who include individuals still attempting to fulfill their bail conditions, were arrested at their residences and various locations outside the protest areas in Jos (Plateau State), Kaduna (Kaduna State), Mararaba (Nasarawa State), and Abuja. These arrests occurred during the protest, which unfolded from August 1 to August 10.

The August protest were fuelled by discontent against the economic policies of President Tinubu blamed for the worsening hardships of many Nigerians.