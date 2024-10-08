Namibia: N$10-Million Phala Phala Theft Case Postponed As Alleged Mastermind Imanuwela David Stays in Jail

7 October 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Jonisayi Maromo

The case in which three Namibian-born people are charged in connection with the alleged theft of US$580 000 (around N$10.87 million) at South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farmhouse in Limpopo has been postponed to November.

A spokesperson for South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says the high-profile case was postponed to 26 November.

"The matter of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and money laundering at the Phala Phala game farm is postponed to November 26 2024 in the Modimolle Regional Court for a pretrial conference," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

In August, IOL reported that the case against the trio was postponed to 7 October, after the alleged mastermind of the multi-million rand theft in February 2020, Imanuwela David, who is a born Namibian, appeared in court alongside his co-accused, siblings Floriana Joseph and Ndilinasho Joseph.

The case was previously postponed for the disclosure of the police docket and to arrange the presence of an Oshiwambo interpreter.

Last year, IOL reported that the accused in the matter are from Namibia but are South African citizens.

"They come from Namibia, but they are citizens of South Africa. They are legally here in South Africa," the NPA previously stated.

The NPA said the three accused are facing the following charges: conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The charge of money laundering charge applies to David only.

David, who has been denied bail, has been in custody since his arrest last year.

He is charged alongside Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at Ramaphosa's farm, Phala Phala, and her brother Ndilinasho.

Froliana and Ndilinasho were granted bail in amounts of 5 000 rand and 10 000 rand, respectively, in November last year.

The state had not opposed bail before the siblings were released.

Their bail conditions include that they hand over their passports and may not leave the Bela-Bela area without informing the police.

In December last year, a Bela-Bela magistrate ruled that David had not discharged the burden of proof placed on him to show that he is a good candidate for bail.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.