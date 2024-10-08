Namibia: N$10-Million Phala Phala Theft Case Postponed As Alleged Mastermind Imanuwela David Stays in Jail

The case in which three Namibian-born people are charged in connection with the alleged theft of US$580 000 (around N$10.87 million) at South African president Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farmhouse in Limpopo has been postponed to November.

A spokesperson for South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, says the high-profile case was postponed to 26 November.

"The matter of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and money laundering at the Phala Phala game farm is postponed to November 26 2024 in the Modimolle Regional Court for a pretrial conference," said Malabi-Dzhangi.

In August, IOL reported that the case against the trio was postponed to 7 October, after the alleged mastermind of the multi-million rand theft in February 2020, Imanuwela David, who is a born Namibian, appeared in court alongside his co-accused, siblings Floriana Joseph and Ndilinasho Joseph.

The case was previously postponed for the disclosure of the police docket and to arrange the presence of an Oshiwambo interpreter.

Last year, IOL reported that the accused in the matter are from Namibia but are South African citizens.

"They come from Namibia, but they are citizens of South Africa. They are legally here in South Africa," the NPA previously stated.

The NPA said the three accused are facing the following charges: conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal, housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

The charge of money laundering charge applies to David only.

David, who has been denied bail, has been in custody since his arrest last year.

He is charged alongside Froliana Joseph, who was a domestic worker at Ramaphosa's farm, Phala Phala, and her brother Ndilinasho.

Froliana and Ndilinasho were granted bail in amounts of 5 000 rand and 10 000 rand, respectively, in November last year.

The state had not opposed bail before the siblings were released.

Their bail conditions include that they hand over their passports and may not leave the Bela-Bela area without informing the police.

In December last year, a Bela-Bela magistrate ruled that David had not discharged the burden of proof placed on him to show that he is a good candidate for bail.